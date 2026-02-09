STF seizes 5.2 kg ganja, arrests four in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Special Task Force (Excise) arrested four persons, and seized 5.248 kg of dry ganja, four two-wheelers and five mobile phones during raids conducted in Dhoolpet on Sunday morning. Two others are absconding.

Acting on specific information about the illegal possession, transport and sale of ganja, STF teams raided the house of a peddler, Vikas Singh alias Vicky, in Lower Dhoolpet. The contraband and vehicles allegedly used for distribution were recovered during the operation.

A case has been registered against 12 persons, including six consumers, under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. The arrested accused were identified as Vikas Singh alias Vicky (40), Motilal Narsing Balaji Singh (39), Akash Singh (33) and Vishal Singh (22). Two other alleged peddlers — Raju alias Soni and Sanjay Singh alias Chor Sanjay — are on the run.

Officials said Motilal, a resident of Kavadiguda, is a habitual offender who allegedly procured 6–10 kg of ganja per trip from the Darakonda area of Andhra Pradesh at Rs 2,000 per kg and supplied it to peddlers in Dhoolpet at higher rates. The ganja was then sold across Hyderabad at about Rs 1,500 per 30 grams.