Suryanagar residents cry foul as road works stuck after zone rejig

HYDERABAD: A road development project worth Rs 81 lakh in Suryanagar, despite receiving official sanction and administrative clearance, has hit a standstill, leaving residents frustrated and alleging inaction by the newly formed GHMC Golconda Zone.

The project was approved in November 2025 after sustained follow-up by the Surya Nagar Colony Welfare Association, when the area fell under the erstwhile Khairatabad zone. Residents say officials at the time were responsive and facilitated the smooth execution of works. “Earlier, officials worked closely with us. Nearly Rs 2 crore worth of projects were completed without hurdles,” said Asif Hussain Sohal, a resident.

However, residents claim that the situation changed after the formation of the Golconda zone. Despite approval and clear instructions from the zonal commissioner, work has reportedly not moved forward.

Colony representatives allege that repeated attempts to contact engineering officials have yielded no response. Some residents have also claimed that external pressures are obstructing the project. “Honest development is being stalled for reasons best known to the authorities,” said a resident.

Calling it an issue of accountability, Sohal said the delay goes beyond a single road. “This is about implementing what has already been sanctioned. Despite approvals and directions, the project remains blocked,” he said. Sohal, who also represents over 300 colonies under the Jubilee Hills Constituency Colonies Forum, warned that residents would no longer remain silent.

Residents fear that continued delays could force the contractor to withdraw, leading to re-tendering and escalation of costs. “If the tender is cancelled, taxpayers will ultimately bear the burden. Public money should not be wasted due to administrative inaction,” said a forum member.

With no clarity on when work will begin, residents said they are now considering legal action. “If there is no response soon, we will seek legal intervention,” Sohal warned.