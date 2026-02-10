Conserving Memory, Not Museums

Having worked extensively in both the UK and India, she spoke candidly about how differently heritage is perceived across geographies. “It’s valued a lot more over there,” she observed, referring to the UK. In contrast, India’s rapid economic growth often sidelines historical consciousness. “We’re not always conscious of our past, though we need to be, because it’s disappearing very fast,” she noted. She further stated that conservation in India is deeply rooted in craftsmanship and sensory engagement. “There’s a lot more handwork, a lot more craftsmen. We ask — did it sound right, did it look right, did it touch right, does it feel right?” In the UK, however, conservation follows a more scientific and systematised approach. Funding, she pointed out, follows perceived value: “If there is value, people will find the money for it; if there is no value, nobody will.” The scale of protection also differs starkly. “New York City alone has more protected buildings than all of India,” she added.