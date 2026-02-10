ED busts cyber fraud cartel targeting US nationals in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unearthed a large-scale cyber fraud cartel operating illegal call centres that cheated US nationals, laundered money through cryptocurrency and accumulated assets over several years. Searches in Ahmedabad led to the seizure of cryptocurrency worth about $12,000, cash of `13.5 lakh and the freezing of 31 bank accounts.

The Hyderabad zonal office of ED conducted searches on February 4 at six premises in Ahmedabad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The probe was initiated based on FIRs registered by Cyberabad police and the CBI’s IOD wing in New Delhi in cases related to organised cyber fraud and impersonation.

Investigations revealed that illegal call centres were operated by Mohammed Ansari alias Mohd Irfan Ansari, Akib Gulamrasul Ghanchi, Vikas K Nimar, Divyang Raval and Pradip V Rathod, along with their associates. Although operating from multiple locations, the call centres were controlled by the same group, using shared technical infrastructure, trained staff, call scripts and a centralised money-handling system.

The operators allegedly impersonated officials of US government agencies or private companies and intimidated victims by making false claims of unpaid loans, tax dues or impending legal action. Victims were coerced into buying gift cards or making digital payments.