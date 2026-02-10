Elegance Redefined With Sitara Ghattamaneni
Dressed in a beautiful silver outfit and wearing a wide, infectious smile, Sitara Ghattamaneni looked extremely classy and stunning at the unveiling of PMJ Jewels’ new collection at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills. As she walked the ramp alongside cute little models, the event took on a grand and royal air. As she spoke about the collection and her fondness for jewellery, the young star effortlessly charmed everyone with her presence. In an exclusive interaction with CE, Sitara, Mahesh Babu’s daughter talks about her lifestyle, inspiration at the event, and the little things she enjoys doing.
Excerpts
What is your style mantra?
My style mantra is classy but not over-the-top. I like keeping things simple, comfortable, and well put together. I enjoy styling jewellery that adds elegance without being overwhelming, especially for special occasions and get-togethers. I believe jewellery should enhance an outfit without overpowering it. That’s why I love the Sitara collection — it’s feminine, elegant, and perfect for special occasions and gatherings, adding just the right touch of sparkle.
Do you prefer casual or traditional outfits?
I enjoy both casual and traditional fashion; it really depends on my mood and the moment. Casual outfits feel relaxed and fun, while traditional outfits feel special and meaningful, especially during festivals and celebrations. Being from South India, I love dressing up for cultural occasions, and pairing traditional outfits with jewellery.
What inspires you the most, and why?
I’m inspired by creativity — whether it’s in design, art, or people who express themselves honestly. When something is created with passion and purpose, it really connects with me.
What do you wish to be professionally?
I’m still very young and figuring things out. I’m excited to see what the future holds, and I know my parents will always guide and support me in whatever path I choose. Right now, I’m enjoying the journey and staying open to different possibilities.
What keeps you motivated?
The opportunity to make a difference and positively impact many lives motivates me.
What did you like the most about the collection?
What I really love about the Sitara collection by PMJ Jewels is its contemporary design and feminine feel. The pieces are delicately crafted yet make a statement, which is what makes the collection so special. The jewellery is subtle, and I think that’s what truly sets it apart. It feels perfectly suited for those who enjoy jewellery that is elegant, expressive, and modern.
Which jewellery piece do you think can instantly elevate an outfit?
The Sitara collection by PMJ Jewels has many beautiful statement pieces. I especially love the cocktail rings and the trending hathphools — they instantly stand out and add so much character to an outfit. The diamond chokers are also stunning and can truly elevate a look for special occasions or get-togethers. Since the collection carries my name, every piece feels especially close to my heart.