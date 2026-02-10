Elegance Redefined With Sitara Ghattamaneni

What is your style mantra?

My style mantra is classy but not over-the-top. I like keeping things simple, comfortable, and well put together. I enjoy styling jewellery that adds elegance without being overwhelming, especially for special occasions and get-togethers. I believe jewellery should enhance an outfit without overpowering it. That’s why I love the Sitara collection — it’s feminine, elegant, and perfect for special occasions and gatherings, adding just the right touch of sparkle.

Do you prefer casual or traditional outfits?

I enjoy both casual and traditional fashion; it really depends on my mood and the moment. Casual outfits feel relaxed and fun, while traditional outfits feel special and meaningful, especially during festivals and celebrations. Being from South India, I love dressing up for cultural occasions, and pairing traditional outfits with jewellery.

What inspires you the most, and why?

I’m inspired by creativity — whether it’s in design, art, or people who express themselves honestly. When something is created with passion and purpose, it really connects with me.