From Cricket Stadiums to Cultural Stages: Shefali Bagga’s Crowd-First Playbook

Shefali Bagga thrives in spaces where energy meets engagement. Visiting Hyderabad recently for an event, the television personality and sports anchor found herself drawn to a format that blended music, tradition, and audience participation. For her, every city carries its own rhythm, and Hyderabad, she says, has always welcomed her with warmth and energy. Bringing her signature spontaneity and crowd-first approach to the stage, she spoke about reading live audiences, creating an instant connect, and the instincts that have guided her decade-long journey across sports broadcasting and entertainment.
As a host, she believes that the energy of an event is shaped by how well one connects with the audience. Rather than following a fixed script, she prefers to respond instinctively. “I always see the crowd first and then plan my things. Whatever comes to my mind on the spot, I usually say that,” she explained in conversation with CE. One of her most consistent ways of breaking the ice is through language. “My go-to is to greet the audience in their language. I begin with ‘Namaskaram, Hyderabad,’ or wherever I am, and then I interact with them,” she said. Engaging the audience through participation is central to her approach — whether it is crowd play, asking questions, getting people to raise their hands, or inviting them on stage.
To ensure the audience remains attentive, Shefali often incorporates playful activities. “This time, I engaged them through tongue twisters,” she noted, explaining that such interactions help keep the crowd involved and responsive. She noted that what made the event stand apart was the blending of something deeply traditional with a contemporary vibe. “Usually, this tradition is very old, but the music is new. It’s a blend of both — what youngsters love, music, and this traditional element together,” she stated.
Her association with Hyderabad goes back several years, primarily through her work in sports broadcasting. “I’ve been to Hyderabad many times before, mostly to host cricket matches,” she recounted. Recalling her first visit, she spoke about the response she received at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. “They had watched my Bigg Boss season and had also seen me hosting cricket leagues. Fans in the stands were shouting my name,” she recalled, calling those moments ‘very beautiful memories’.
This time, however, her schedule left little room to explore the city. “I just came for the event and rushed back the very next day. Next time, I would like to try some Hyderabadi cuisine apart from biryani, which I really love and have tried almost every time,” she expressed, also mentioning her interest in experiencing films in Hyderabad.
On the professional front, she revealed that she has already worked on a South Indian film. “I’ve done one South movie, which I will disclose very soon,” she said, adding that acting in the industry would be ‘a dream come true’. Despite exploring new avenues, sports remains her biggest passion. She highlighted, “Hosting cricket or sports is my passion. I’m very fanatic about sports, games, playing, and fitness,” she said, reflecting on her decade-long journey. “I started in 2016 and it’s been a beautiful journey. I love the camera and the mic in my hand. I think I’m made for it,” Shefali added smiling.
Fitness, she said, is not a phase but a lifestyle. “I’ve always followed a good diet and exercise,” she said, sharing that she recently lost 10 kilos and gained muscle. “I did a lot of abs workouts — six packs and all. Everyone should pick one sport, gym, yoga, or anything. It really helps physically and mentally,” she noted.
Reflecting on the impact of her journey, she said it feels rewarding when people tell her she has inspired them. “I get emails from people saying they want to study journalism and mass communication and become like me,” she said, describing the feeling as one that gives her goosebumps. With music videos, films, web series, commercials, and non-fiction television — including her role as co-host on Bharat Ke Super Founders — she said she is excited about what lies ahead.