From Cricket Stadiums to Cultural Stages: Shefali Bagga’s Crowd-First Playbook

As a host, she believes that the energy of an event is shaped by how well one connects with the audience. Rather than following a fixed script, she prefers to respond instinctively. “I always see the crowd first and then plan my things. Whatever comes to my mind on the spot, I usually say that,” she explained in conversation with CE. One of her most consistent ways of breaking the ice is through language. “My go-to is to greet the audience in their language. I begin with ‘Namaskaram, Hyderabad,’ or wherever I am, and then I interact with them,” she said. Engaging the audience through participation is central to her approach — whether it is crowd play, asking questions, getting people to raise their hands, or inviting them on stage.