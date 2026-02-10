Inside FLOW’s longevity lens

Ageing was recently discussed not as a problem to be fixed, but as a process to be understood. At the FLOW — The Longevity Dialogue, curated by Wellness B’zaar at The Quorum, Knowledge City, the session explored the role of blood flow and vascular health in shaping energy, mobility, brain function, and metabolic balance long before symptoms appear.
Guiding the conversation was Kavitha Mantha, owner and chief curator of Sage Farm Café, whose journey, from earning an MBA at the University of Cambridge to pioneering farm-to-table dining in Hyderabad has always been rooted in a mindful approach to living. Drawing parallels between food systems, circulation, and daily habits, she reminded the audience that health — much like a well-run kitchen — depends on what you consistently put in and how well things flow.
Dr Arjun Reddy, founder of Rivea Vascular Institute, expanded on this idea, speaking about circulation as the foundation of healthy ageing. He emphasised that many vascular issues develop years before symptoms appear, affecting not only the heart but also the brain, kidneys, and mobility. “The body is very good at adapting,” he said, adding, “but only if we pay attention early.”
That sense of listening came up repeatedly. Dr Samatha Tulla, founder of PMX Health, spoke about the signs we often brush aside — persistent fatigue, slower walking speed, and brain fog — and how women, especially, tend to normalise them. “You don’t have to feel tired all the time,” she reminded the audience, urging people to stop treating exhaustion as a badge of honour.
Meanwhile, Dr Harikiran Chekuri, founder of Redefine Hair, spoke about emerging longevity tools such as peptides, placing them firmly in context. They are not shortcuts, he explained, but possible support systems when the basics — sleep, movement, and nutrition — are already in place and medically guided. Dr Rahul Kurra echoed that philosophy from a cardiologist’s lens, stating simply that prevention is always better than intervention.
As the evening drew to a close, what lingered wasn’t anxiety about ageing, but a sense of relief. Longevity, the room seemed to agree, isn’t about chasing perfection or living forever. It’s about staying in the present, building habits slowly, and making choices today that help you feel a little stronger, clearer, and more at ease tomorrow.