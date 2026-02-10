Inside FLOW’s longevity lens

Guiding the conversation was Kavitha Mantha, owner and chief curator of Sage Farm Café, whose journey, from earning an MBA at the University of Cambridge to pioneering farm-to-table dining in Hyderabad has always been rooted in a mindful approach to living. Drawing parallels between food systems, circulation, and daily habits, she reminded the audience that health — much like a well-run kitchen — depends on what you consistently put in and how well things flow.