Plum’s Journey Rooted in Chemistry

Tell us about Plum.

Plum was founded in 2013 with the idea of making personal care indulgent, easy to use, and something you genuinely want to return to every day. For us, what truly makes that happen is the chemistry in the product. That’s why we say ‘chemistry with heart’. From day one, we’ve believed that what’s inside the bottle is what matters most — the formulations, textures, and the impact on your skin. It shouldn’t break you out or feel harsh. That balance is what we strive for in everything we do. When I was starting out, I wanted a name that felt Indian yet international — something with meaning beyond just a label. Plum, the fruit, and the word itself are both positive and aspirational.

Tell us about the products.

Our philosophy as a brand remains consistent across every product we create. First and foremost, we should be happy with what we’re putting out. We started with a wide range — shower gels, face washes, scrubs, sunscreens, toners, moisturisers and have now expanded into body lotions as well. Everything comes down to doing the right thing for the user.