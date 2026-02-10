Plum’s Journey Rooted in Chemistry

Body essentials have become an integral part of everyday self-care, and among the many brands catering to this space, Plum has carved a distinct identity. In just a few years, the brand has built a strong connection with consumers through thoughtfully formulated products that balance science and sensorial indulgence. CE speaks to Plum founder Shankar Prasad about the brand’s philosophy, journey, and what lies ahead.
Excerpts
Tell us about Plum.
Plum was founded in 2013 with the idea of making personal care indulgent, easy to use, and something you genuinely want to return to every day. For us, what truly makes that happen is the chemistry in the product. That’s why we say ‘chemistry with heart’. From day one, we’ve believed that what’s inside the bottle is what matters most — the formulations, textures, and the impact on your skin. It shouldn’t break you out or feel harsh. That balance is what we strive for in everything we do. When I was starting out, I wanted a name that felt Indian yet international — something with meaning beyond just a label. Plum, the fruit, and the word itself are both positive and aspirational.
Tell us about the products.
Our philosophy as a brand remains consistent across every product we create. First and foremost, we should be happy with what we’re putting out. We started with a wide range — shower gels, face washes, scrubs, sunscreens, toners, moisturisers and have now expanded into body lotions as well. Everything comes down to doing the right thing for the user.
When did your passion in this industry begin?
It started with my first job 29 years ago. I was an engineer, and when companies came for campus placements, I chose an FMCG company. I felt consumer goods allowed me to use science creatively. That fusion of creativity and science is where I thrive. I’ve always been on this path, and honestly, I can’t imagine doing anything else.
What kind of R&D goes into these products?
Our R&D begins with a clear product brief rooted in consumer understanding. For instance, people want exfoliation but don’t want the burning sensation that often comes with it. So the challenge is to create balanced exfoliation. We then identify the right ingredients and focus on making everything work together seamlessly. We think of formulation like music — many instruments playing, but what you hear is the final harmony. The product has to perform across Indian geographies, seasons, and skin types. After that, we conduct clinical testing and stability testing to ensure safety and shelf life. Once that’s done, we finalise the packaging and launch.
Tell us about the fragrances and the solid perfume range.
Body Loving began because our consumers asked us to extend into body care. Traditionally, body care can feel functional and a bit boring. We wanted to create a world-class body care brand that Indians could truly call their own. Body Loving is rooted in fun and experimentation, which naturally extended into fragrances. We wanted our fragrances to have a concept behind them, not just a scent. Some people prefer subtle, alcohol-free options — fragrance for themselves rather than others. Solid perfumes are deeply personal, and they’ve been received very well. The packaging is unique and convenient, making it easy to carry around.
Which product is closest to your heart?
The Green Tea Face Wash. It was part of our original launch 12 years ago, and was designed for oily and acne-prone skin. Even today, it’s our top seller. It simply does its job, and I have a soft spot for products that do exactly what they promise.
What’s coming up next?
We have a new skincare range in the pipeline, including anti-ageing products and serums. We’re also working on a new range of sunscreens — something we feel India still needs better formulations for. Hair care is another space we’re exploring. Overall, we’re looking at new ways of doing things while staying true to our core philosophy.
Any new Plum stores coming up in Hyderabad?
We currently have a store at Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta, and hopefully, we’ll be opening one or two more stores in the city later this year.