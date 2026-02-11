BPL Medical Bets Big on AI-Driven Diagnostics
Medical equipment and diagnostics have become an important factor in healthcare. It has become essential to identify diseases accurately and without error for patients to receive better treatment and consultation. With the growing level of technology and AI, diagnosis has become an easier and more interesting way to determine what a person is suffering from. BPL Medical Technologies has been evolving into an integrated MedTech solutions provider, and so we speak to the managing director of BPL Medical Technologies, Dr Shravan, who takes us through the healthcare technologies available at BPL.
Excerpts
Tell us about BPL MedTech solutions.
The BPL is a well-known brand and it has been around for about 60 years. Many people may not be aware that BPL started in India with ECG machines and then, of course, got into consumer electronics. BPL Medical Technologies started as an independent legal entity in 2013. Now, what we are aiming to do is double down on technology and transition the company from being primarily training-oriented to technology-oriented. We have a very sophisticated R&D manufacturing site in Bengaluru. We are going deep into a couple of critical areas, especially critical care. Because of our ECG heritage, we have a significant presence in ICUs as well as operating theatres. Our ventilators, monitors, and anesthesia machines are all very well established in the Indian market. On the imaging side, we have been active in ultrasound and X-ray. What is very interesting now, and which we have launched, is the fully AI-enabled X-ray. This is a very special initiative. Imagine an X-ray machine in a tier-two town that is fully AI-enabled. You take an X-ray and, in real time, you get a clear and coherent diagnosis where different parts of the X-ray image are annotated and explained. That is something special for the Indian market that we have launched. Secondly, we have made an acquisition of a Korean company that specialises in bone mineral analysis, which is ideal for measuring osteoporosis, perimenopausal health for women, and so on.
What is the key feature when you call the machines AI-enabled?
Typically, when you have a digital X-ray, it has to be sent to a computer and then embedded with software that allows diagnosis. Here, what we are doing is embedding that software within the X-ray machine itself. So, on the screen of the X-ray machine, you are able to get the diagnosis. All the AI algorithms are loaded onto the machine itself, allowing us to get the full diagnosis in real time. We have a very large number of algorithms, around 40-plus, that will be up and running from day one, and as we identify more algorithms, they will also be updated into the system. These are two very special features of the AI that make it contemporary and highly usable anywhere, whether for critical care, trauma, or other applications. It is easy to use intuitively and truly transforms access to radiology.
What are the contributions to women’s healthcare?
We have two products that are very relevant to women’s health. One is mammography, where we have partnered with a sister company called Tanacea. The other is the bone mineral company that we acquired from Korea. If you look at these two together, breast health as well as bone metabolism are very well covered for women’s healthcare, and we will be having a specialisation in that.
Tell us about the technology used in the machines?
We have an active R&D team of over 100 people who are constantly building enhancements and capabilities for each product. This may be in our existing portfolio or our future portfolio. We have a very strong clinical presence within our team, so we receive a lot of market and clinical insights from our customers and doctors. The AI feature came from feedback from radiologists and other doctors, who said this would help increase access to X-rays. We also partner with our international collaborators to bring in globally contemporary technology and designs.
Would this machine reduce manual usage?
The idea is to automate operations as much as possible and also provide insights. It is not just about automating the mechanical process; even the reporting will be algorithm-driven. We provide a lot of clinical insights, so it is not just data that we are providing. We deliver actionable clinical insights that doctors can immediately act upon, rather than going through a slow, mechanical, and tedious process of evaluating and analysing results.
What are your expansion plans in Hyderabad?
We work closely with channel partners and engage deeply with our hospitals and clients. For us, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are definitely important and fast-growing regions. A lot of technology is emerging here, and we also hope to partner with technology and digital companies so that we can work jointly to expand clinical utilisation.