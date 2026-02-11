BPL Medical Bets Big on AI-Driven Diagnostics

Tell us about BPL MedTech solutions.

The BPL is a well-known brand and it has been around for about 60 years. Many people may not be aware that BPL started in India with ECG machines and then, of course, got into consumer electronics. BPL Medical Technologies started as an independent legal entity in 2013. Now, what we are aiming to do is double down on technology and transition the company from being primarily training-oriented to technology-oriented. We have a very sophisticated R&D manufacturing site in Bengaluru. We are going deep into a couple of critical areas, especially critical care. Because of our ECG heritage, we have a significant presence in ICUs as well as operating theatres. Our ventilators, monitors, and anesthesia machines are all very well established in the Indian market. On the imaging side, we have been active in ultrasound and X-ray. What is very interesting now, and which we have launched, is the fully AI-enabled X-ray. This is a very special initiative. Imagine an X-ray machine in a tier-two town that is fully AI-enabled. You take an X-ray and, in real time, you get a clear and coherent diagnosis where different parts of the X-ray image are annotated and explained. That is something special for the Indian market that we have launched. Secondly, we have made an acquisition of a Korean company that specialises in bone mineral analysis, which is ideal for measuring osteoporosis, perimenopausal health for women, and so on.

What is the key feature when you call the machines AI-enabled?

Typically, when you have a digital X-ray, it has to be sent to a computer and then embedded with software that allows diagnosis. Here, what we are doing is embedding that software within the X-ray machine itself. So, on the screen of the X-ray machine, you are able to get the diagnosis. All the AI algorithms are loaded onto the machine itself, allowing us to get the full diagnosis in real time. We have a very large number of algorithms, around 40-plus, that will be up and running from day one, and as we identify more algorithms, they will also be updated into the system. These are two very special features of the AI that make it contemporary and highly usable anywhere, whether for critical care, trauma, or other applications. It is easy to use intuitively and truly transforms access to radiology.