Carrying the Ghazal legacy forward

Reflecting on her journey, Gayatri recalls how music became her calling much later in life. “I was born into a doctor’s family, with both my parents being doctors, so there was no early clarity about pursuing music professionally, unlike those born into musical families who receive mentorship from a young age. For me, this realisation came much later, after completing my bachelor’s in English, when I was singing with local bands and began loving Hindustani music. In 1996, I took a leap of faith and went to Pune to learn it in the gurukul tradition. It was a radical decision in Kerala at that time, yet my parents fully supported me, and that conviction truly paid off,” she notes.