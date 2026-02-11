Design, print, repeat

Speaking about the growing interest from the city, Tanmay reflects on how this marked his fourth visit to Hyderabad for events. “I think it has been quite overwhelming, to be honest. We came for a one-day event, but it extended across five days, which itself speaks of the demand. I see the audience valuing what we provide. We are based out of Bengaluru, but we have been travelling to different cities over the past year,” he says, adding that the audience here is slowly but surely connecting with what Panic Press offers.