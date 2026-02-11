Duo held at Indo-Nepal border in Rs 1.3 crore Hyderabad robbery case

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills Police, in coordination with the Task Force, arrested two allegedly involved in the robbery of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.3 crore from a businessman’s home. The duo was nabbed at the Indo-Nepal border.

Police said the robbery was carried out on February 5 by a Nepal-based gang led by an absconding mastermind, Jiban Chand. The theft took place at a house in Nandagiri Hills, when the family was away.

As part of the plan, a domestic worker employed at the house allegedly facilitated the entry of two associates, administered intoxicating substances to the watchman and cook, and enabled the theft of valuables.

Police tracked Bhupender Shahi alias Bhuvan (A2) and Krishna Chand (A3) at the Indo-Nepal border, recovering the stolen property. The accused have confessed to their involvement and were remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday.