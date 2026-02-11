Duo held at Indo-Nepal border in Rs 1.3 crore Hyderabad robbery case

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills Police, in coordination with the Task Force, arrested two allegedly involved in the robbery of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.3 crore from a businessman’s home. The duo was nabbed at the Indo-Nepal border.
Police said the robbery was carried out on February 5 by a Nepal-based gang led by an absconding mastermind, Jiban Chand. The theft took place at a house in Nandagiri Hills, when the family was away.
As part of the plan, a domestic worker employed at the house allegedly facilitated the entry of two associates, administered intoxicating substances to the watchman and cook, and enabled the theft of valuables.
Police tracked Bhupender Shahi alias Bhuvan (A2) and Krishna Chand (A3) at the Indo-Nepal border, recovering the stolen property. The accused have confessed to their involvement and were remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday.
MLA’s wife reports theft of Rs 2.5 lakh
Kunduru Bhavani Anushri, wife of Nagarjunasagar MLA Kunduru Jayaveer, lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police alleging theft of Rs 2.43 lakh from her store.
According to the complaint, four employees work at the store, with the manager responsible for billing and daily cash collections. On February 6 afternoon, cash of Rs 2.4 lakh received from customers, along with Rs 3,000 as petty cash, was kept in a cupboard and locked for bank deposit the next day.
However, on the morning of February 7, staff informed her that the cash was missing. It was also noticed that Aminul Hoque, a housekeeping staff member, did not report for duty and his mobile phone was switched off. She suspects his involvement in the theft. Police have registered a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and started the probe.