GHMC delegates Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Municipal Commissioners to reduce taxpayer distress

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decentralised powers related to property tax and vacant land tax, delegating them to Zonal Commissioners (ZCs) and Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) to speed up grievance redressal and reduce taxpayer distress.

The decision follows the expansion and reorganisation of GHMC after the merger of 27 peripheral Urban Local Bodies and the restructuring of the civic body into 60 circles and 12 zones. While the expansion brought uniform administration, it also led to a spike in complaints related to property tax assessments, mutations, vacancy remission, arrear corrections and Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN) issues. These cases were being handled at the Commissioner’s level, resulting in delays.

To address the backlog, the GHMC Commissioner has delegated powers under Section 119 of the GHMC Act, 1955, to senior field-level officers. “This delegation will reduce pendency and bring decision-making closer to citizens,” a senior official said.