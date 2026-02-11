HYDRAA reclaims govt land worth Rs 1,511 cr

HYDERABAD: The HYDRAA on Tuesday carried out enforcement operations at four locations across the city, reclaiming and fencing government land worth an estimated Rs 1,511 crore.

HYDRAA reclaimed over 1,100 square yards of park land at two locations and safeguarded Full Tank Level areas of lakes spread across more than 11 acres at two other sites.

In Kondapur, land worth nearly Rs 700 crore was protected after HYDRAA confirmed that encroachers had filled up the four-acre Jangamkunta and were preparing to sell it as demarcated plots. Revenue authorities registered cases, and fencing was installed as per the directions of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.

At Alwal Kotha Cheruvu, HYDRAA removed encroachments over eight acres following complaints of pollution caused by plastic waste units operating within the lake’s FTL area. Unauthorised sheds and structures were dismantled.

HYDRAA also restored a 650-square-yard park in Vanasthalipuram, Sahebnagar Kalan, and a 450-square-yard park in Radhakrishna Housing Colony, Malkajgiri, removing illegal structures and fencing the land.