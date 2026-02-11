Low Ferritin: The Iron Deficiency You May Be Missing

Low ferritin is one of those health issues that quietly slips under the radar for many Indians. You may feel constantly tired, notice more hair on your pillow than usual, or struggle to focus, yet routine blood tests often come back ‘normal’. That is because haemoglobin, the number most people look at, does not always tell the full story. Ferritin, which reflects the body’s iron reserves, often drops much earlier.

“Ferritin is a protein that stores iron in the body. Think of it as the body’s iron bank. Haemoglobin tells us how much iron is currently being used to make red blood cells, while ferritin reflects iron reserves. A person can have normal haemoglobin but low ferritin, meaning iron stores are depleted and anaemia may develop later if not corrected. Low ferritin can cause symptoms even before anaemia appears, which is why it’s clinically important,” explains Dr Venkata Krishna Kumar Talluri, MBBS, DNB (internal medicine), MRCP (UK), consultant physician and diabetologist at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills.