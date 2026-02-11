Telangana HC warns officials of Rs 5,000 cost for delay in water body encroachment cases

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed authorities to file counter-affidavits within two weeks in a batch of cases on alleged encroachments of water bodies, failing which they will be required to deposit Rs 5,000 each as costs with the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

The cases relate to encroachments of Malkam Cheruvu at Serilingampally, Krindikunta Cheruvu at Kukatpally, Chinna Cheruvu at Ramanthapur and Ameenpur Cheruvu in Sangareddy district. Connected contempt cases and writ petitions were also heard.

Special Government Pleader Pottigari Sridhar Reddy informed the court that a counter-affidavit had already been filed in one matter relating to Malkam Cheruvu and could be adopted in similar cases, while seeking two weeks’ time for the remaining matters.

The bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin granted the petitioners two weeks thereafter to file replies and directed both sides to submit written submissions at least three days before the next hearing.

The matters were posted after four weeks, with the court reiterating that no further adjournment would be granted.