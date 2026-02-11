Vijay Ganguly: I always go with my first instinct

That philosophy also shaped the now-iconic walk by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar’s Fa9la sequence — a moment that unexpectedly exploded online. He recalls, “Honestly, I only choreographed the dancers. (laughs) The brief was simple — Rehman Dakait enters, walks in, sits down. Aditya sir sent us reference videos of authentic Balochistani folk dance. We researched, taught the dancers, and rehearsed for days.” What followed was pure spontaneity. He continues, “Akshaye Khanna sir was watching the dancers. When we rolled, he just did that walk. We didn’t know what he would do. We did two takes and that’s it. And suddenly everyone including the kids, uncles, aunties and everyone you know is recreating the step. You never know what will go viral.”