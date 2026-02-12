Axial Aero: Where former pilots engineer aviation

Having flown fighter jets and now building aviation technologies, how has your understanding of flight evolved from the cockpit to the lab?

My journey has been a long one. My co-founder, captain Krish, and I both come from the Indian Air Force. We are ex-NDA — National Defence Academy, Pune alumni. After retiring a little early from the air force, we both got our commercial licenses. I went on to pursue an MBA in Aviation from Concordia University in Canada. Krish continued flying for airlines and flew for almost all major airlines in the country. He is a very accomplished pilot. Our third co-founder, Srikanth, whom I’ve known since school, is the engineer in the team.

From flying, I moved into business because I had to make money. I did businesses across Africa, the US, and other countries, then studied aviation management and later worked in Qatar, and later, aviation management roles in the US.

I returned to India after my wife was diagnosed with cancer. She later passed away. At that point, I took a less risky role as a director at an IT MNC, where I learned IT.

In 2020, during COVID, Krish, Srikanth, and I decided to build a product related to aerospace. We initially explored propulsion systems, but that was beyond our budget since we were bootstrapped. That’s when simulators became a viable option — specifically, an innovative simulator.

As a pilot, I understood that conventional six-degrees-of-freedom Stewart platforms provide equal motion across all axes. But in real aircraft — especially fighters and helicopters — translational motion is minimal. Rotational motion is far more critical, particularly during aerobatics, emergencies, or spatial disorientation.

The industry knows this gap. International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has published papers, the air force has published papers — yet no effective simulator existed to train for it. Three companies control nearly 80% of the global simulator market. These simulators cost around $10–15 million, with training costs around $1,000 per hour.

We saw this as our entry point. We invested our own money to build a prototype because pilots need to experience it — a PPT or drawing isn’t enough. The air force, navy, and army flew the prototype and confirmed its viability. That’s when we applied to IDEX.