Axial Aero: Where former pilots engineer aviation

Inside Axial Aero’s workspace, engineering diagrams, motion platforms and lines of code converge with a single aim: to recreate the realities of flight as faithfully as possible on the ground. The company is developing advanced simulation systems that go beyond visual replication, integrating continuous 360-degree motion, G-force cues, motion-cueing algorithms and precise control feedback to prepare pilots for complex, high-risk flying environments. Designed for applications ranging from fixed-wing aircraft, it is uniquely suited for simulating other aircraft like helicopters and e-VTOLs, these simulators address both the physical and cognitive demands of flight. Backed by a multidisciplinary team with expertise across aeronautical engineering, mechanical systems and software development, Axial Aero approaches simulation as a critical training and safety tool rather than a display technology. CE interacted with founder Praveen Bala to understand how real-world flight dynamics are translated into immersive training systems, the engineering challenges involved, and why high-fidelity simulation is becoming central to modern aviation training and preparedness.
The logo draws from the poetry of paper planes and the precision of origami — how do these ideas translate into your real-world approach to innovation and aviation engineering at Axial Aerospace?
The idea stems from our dream of doing something and our ability to do it. As kids, we din’t have access to many resources. We could fold paper, and if that paper turned into a flying object, that itself was something to wonder at — something that brought happiness. That is exactly what we wanted to create: something with the resources available to us in this country. As a startup, we wanted to build something meaningful. When we started, we were completely bootstrapped. We had very few resources, and that is what the logo signifies — where we started from. The paper plane today may be much more than paper, but that was the beginning.
Having flown fighter jets and now building aviation technologies, how has your understanding of flight evolved from the cockpit to the lab?
My journey has been a long one. My co-founder, captain Krish, and I both come from the Indian Air Force. We are ex-NDA — National Defence Academy, Pune alumni. After retiring a little early from the air force, we both got our commercial licenses. I went on to pursue an MBA in Aviation from Concordia University in Canada. Krish continued flying for airlines and flew for almost all major airlines in the country. He is a very accomplished pilot. Our third co-founder, Srikanth, whom I’ve known since school, is the engineer in the team.
From flying, I moved into business because I had to make money. I did businesses across Africa, the US, and other countries, then studied aviation management and later worked in Qatar, and later, aviation management roles in the US.
I returned to India after my wife was diagnosed with cancer. She later passed away. At that point, I took a less risky role as a director at an IT MNC, where I learned IT.
In 2020, during COVID, Krish, Srikanth, and I decided to build a product related to aerospace. We initially explored propulsion systems, but that was beyond our budget since we were bootstrapped. That’s when simulators became a viable option — specifically, an innovative simulator.
As a pilot, I understood that conventional six-degrees-of-freedom Stewart platforms provide equal motion across all axes. But in real aircraft — especially fighters and helicopters — translational motion is minimal. Rotational motion is far more critical, particularly during aerobatics, emergencies, or spatial disorientation.
The industry knows this gap. International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has published papers, the air force has published papers — yet no effective simulator existed to train for it. Three companies control nearly 80% of the global simulator market. These simulators cost around $10–15 million, with training costs around $1,000 per hour.
We saw this as our entry point. We invested our own money to build a prototype because pilots need to experience it — a PPT or drawing isn’t enough. The air force, navy, and army flew the prototype and confirmed its viability. That’s when we applied to IDEX.
Axial integrates aviation, AI, electronics, and software engineering in rare depth. When did you realise this interdisciplinary approach could disrupt the market?
We already knew the industry well. While this is aerospace, simulators are primarily electronics and software products. The leading company, CAE, is an aerospace electronics company — not an aircraft manufacturer.
Simulators rely on deep firmware-level programming and high-compute simulation engines, not standard object-oriented software. AI comes much later, once the product matures and sufficient training data exists. The real-time aspect is critical. From control input to motion response must occur in under 100 milliseconds — that’s a Level D specification. Everything must happen fast enough to fool the human mind into believing the trainee is in a real aircraft.
Our defining moments come when actual pilots or aviation medicine specialists sit inside and say, ‘Yes, this feels close.’ That validation determines whether we invest further. Every new project begins with user feedback — not technology-first thinking.
As aerospace increasingly integrates AI and hyper-realistic simulations, where do you see India’s strongest potential to lead?
AI isn’t widely used in aerospace simulation today, except in limited areas like terrain or asset generation. India’s strongest potential lies in its user base. We are the fastest-growing civil aviation market, have the fourth-largest combined armed forces aviation fleet, and are among the top aircraft-operating nations. Yet, we import pilots and simulators, and even send pilots abroad due to a lack of simulators here. The hurdles are significant — OEM partnerships, precise manufacturing, and low-volume production challenges. But the potential is immense.
What key gap in India’s pilot training ecosystem convinced you that an in-house full-motion simulator was essential?
India needs many Level D simulators, but we don’t have the capital to build those yet. Instead, we focused on a special disorientation simulator primarily used by armed forces. We further innovated with a patented centrifuge system that addresses acceleration forces. This addresses a critical gap and provides a foundation to grow toward Level D simulators.
Starting small builds confidence — for investors, employees, and customers.
As you prepare for commercial production, what customisation options will you offer?
Our focus is not on flying schools or private aviation because they operate on very tight budgets. For them, real aircraft training may appear cheaper, even though simulators can train scenarios that aircraft cannot — like engine failures or extreme weather. Armed forces, however, operate aircraft worth hundreds of crores. For them, simulators are a cost-effective safety investment.
What scalability decisions were built into the product from day one?
We defined what to build and what to buy. We build core software, electronics, firmware, and cockpit structures. We buy components like monitors. We hired top talent, moved to T-Works for rapid prototyping, and applied for one acre of land in Telangana to scale production. Demand is already growing from the army, air force, and DRDO.
As a former fighter pilot, what were the non-negotiables in simulator design?
User-first design. Technology must solve a real user problem. We don’t build technology and then look for buyers — the product defines the technology.
How did you test pilot ergonomics and cognitive load?
Through repeated user feedback. We invite helicopter pilots, fixed-wing pilots, and engineers to test prototypes. Ergonomics, screen size, lighting, controls — everything is refined through real user interaction.
How do you mitigate motion sickness and simulator lag?
Lag must be under 100 milliseconds. Motion sickness depends on ambience, lighting, smell, and design. The simulator also doubles as a motion desensitisation trainer. Safety considerations include washability, restraint systems, and multiple emergency shutdown layers — software, electronic, and mechanical.
How does the simulator handle emergency response scenarios?
Three layers of safety: instructor override, electronic neutralisation, and mechanical fail-safe systems that return the simulator to neutral even during power failure.
With recent aviation incidents, how do simulators help pilots handle emergencies?
A pilot’s final decision is the sum of all their training. Simulation allows pilots to practicse scenarios hundreds of times that may never be safely practised in real aircraft. Over time, AI and biometrics may help identify risk patterns and refine training further.
What can we expect next from Axial?
Genuine engineering, self-reliance, and contribution to India’s aviation ecosystem. Our goal is to trigger belief — that these systems can be made in India. Maybe not today, but 20–30 years from now, India could be exporting simulators — and even aircraft.