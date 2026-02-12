Bringing his ‘perfect balance’ set to Hyd

There are no roses planned for February 13, but Ali Merchant promises something far more lasting. Performing in Hyderabad just before Valentine’s Day, the DJ and actor is bringing a set shaped by emotion, memory and instinct — one that reflects the city’s cultural soul and his own belief that music should feel like a mirror, a hug, and a release all at once.
“Hyderabad feels very real to me. They have a strong sense of culture, but at the same time, they’re very open to new music,” he begins in an exclusive chat with CE. He believes the city’s musical grounding — shaped by classical music and qawwali — allows audiences to truly understand and embrace genres like house and techno. He says, “When people come to a club here, it’s not pretentious. I’m expecting a very honest, high-energy crowd, and that’s exactly what I’m going to give them.”
One of the things Ali values most about performing in Hyderabad is the audience’s willingness to stay till the very end. “Energy is everything. When you know people aren’t leaving early because of work the next day or the last metro, you plan your set differently. You build it slowly, you go to places you wouldn’t otherwise. Hyderabad gives you that permission — and when they stay till the end, that’s when the magic happens,” he shares.
With the show falling just before Valentine’s Day, he hints at an emotionally layered set rather than overt romance. “I’m not going to be doing roses or anything. (laughs) But there will be a lot of beautiful moments,” he notes.
For him, love is expansive. He states, “It’s not just romantic. It’s about loving yourself, loving your people, loving the moment and just being present. People should expect depth, feeling, and of course moments where they completely lose their minds. I’d call it a perfectly balanced set.”
Hyderabad also holds a deeply personal place in his life. “I have hundreds of memories here. I actually met my wife in Hyderabad, so that’s one of the most beautiful memories of my life,” he shares smiling. He also recalls moments on stage when he has stopped a track midway, only for the crowd to sing it back louder.
Ali is clear that culturally rich cities demand a different approach. “You can’t walk into Hyderabad, Kolkata or Jaipur with the same set you’d play in Gurgaon. Every city has layers. You have to understand its heritage and how forward-thinking it is. It has to be a conversation, not a monologue,” he notes.
Describing the emotional core of his music, Merchant admits it is “Messy — but in a good way. There’s grief, joy, rage — everything. Music shouldn’t just be an escape. It should be a mirror, a hug. You should be able to scream, jump, cry, celebrate; all in one night,” he highlights.
Straddling both acting and music, he finds DJing to be his most instinctive space. “Acting lets you hide behind a character, which ironically makes you braver. But DJing has no script, no director. It’s pure instinct in real time. I don’t overthink at all — and that’s a blessing,” he reflects honestly.
That instinctive honesty also ties into his views on mental health. He gushes, “I used to think rest would lead me being left behind. But, now I understand rest is part of the game.” Being intentional with time and learning to say no, and listening to himself and his wife have all changed his creative process. “I’ve stopped running on fire. And my creativity has only improved,” he enunciates.
As conversations around mental health grow louder, Ali hopes the industry moves away from glorifying burnout. He shares, “We should stop celebrating people who work 20 hours a day. Mental health should be non-negotiable. Talking about it makes it simpler and easier.”
When the lights go down and the night ends, Ali hopes audiences leave with something lasting. “That they know they’re not alone. Life is short, messy and beautiful — so we might as well dance it out,” he concludes.