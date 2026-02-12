Firm booked for causing Rs 31 crore loss to Telangana government

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station of Hyderabad police has registered a case against Suman Enterprises and several beneficiary firms for allegedly generating fake invoices, fraudulently passing and availing Input Tax Credit, misusing e-Way Bills and causing a loss of nearly `31 crore to the government.

The complaint was lodged by Mohammed Majid Hussain, deputy state tax officer, Mehdipatnam-1 circle. On February 4, officials detained a vehicle during a traffic check. Verification of the vehicle number and transport details in the departmental database raised suspicion. The vehicle was linked to Suman Enterprises. However, the owner stated he was unaware of any e-Way Bills generated against his vehicle’s number and used it only for household shifting work.

Further scrutiny revealed that the firm had generated a large number of e-Way Bills and invoices in January, showing supplies to multiple recipients across the country. Analysis found repeated use of the same vehicle number for different destinations simultaneously, making the actual movement of goods impossible.

Officials said fake invoices were issued to several firms that had availed or attempted to avail ITC without receiving goods, causing substantial revenue loss.

The CCS registered a case under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 340(2) read with 61(2) of the BNS and launched an investigation. When contacted by TNIE, commercial tax officials declined to comment.