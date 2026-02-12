HMWSSB reorganised into three units, jurisdiction extended

HYDERABAD: In line with the restructuring of the GHMC, the state government has extended the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to cover the entire Core Urban Region (CURE) and reorganised the Water Board into three regional units — Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri.

Through GOs issued on Wednesday, the state government transferred the entire water supply and sewerage system of the CURE from GHMC to HMWSSB. The Water Board will now be responsible for monitoring, maintenance and development of water supply and sewerage networks, including construction of new Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs), across the CURE area of 2,053 sq km.

The HMWSSB managing director, the GHMC Commissioner and the Engineer-in-Chief, RWS&S, Hyderabad, have been directed to take further action to operationalise the transfer.

As per Section 7 of the HMWSSB Act, the Water Board is mandated to provide water supply and sewerage services in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area. Accordingly, its jurisdiction has been extended to be coterminous with the reorganised GHMC limits following the expansion of the Core Urban Region.

Officials said the restructuring aims to ensure uniform water supply within the Outer Ring Road, strengthen sewerage management, speed up infrastructure expansion and improve grievance redressal. They added that decentralised regional units would enable quicker execution of projects, especially in newly merged areas, and improve coordination and technical oversight amid rapid urban growth.

Joint MD post sanctioned

The state government also sanctioned one post of joint managing director in the IAS cadre to handle the increased workload and expanded area of operation of HMWSSB.