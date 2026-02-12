Hyderabad-bound Gulf Air flight gets bomb threat, flight lands safely

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad received a bomb threat email on Wednesday targeting Gulf Air flight (GF 274) travelling from Bahrain to Hyderabad. The threat mail was received while the flight was mid-air.

According to RGIA police, the email was sent to the airport’s customer support at around 10.01 am on Wednesday. The message claimed that an explosive would detonate at the airport terminals when the flight landed. Following the alert, security agencies were immediately activated and standard operating procedures were put in place.

Officials conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft and checked the passengers’ luggage. After detailed checks, authorities confirmed that there were no explosives on board and declared the threat a hoax.

After completing the mandatory security procedures, the flight was cleared and later departed for Bahrain, airport officials said.

The threatening email, sent from an unidentified address, reportedly contained extremist content and made unsubstantiated allegations. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify those responsible.