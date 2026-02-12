Inside Britime London’s Hyderabad debut

Step into Ramesh Watch Company at Jubilee Hills, and you can almost feel time layered into the walls. With a legacy of 78 years, the brand has introduced Britime London, a British automatic watch label, and with it, a fresh chapter in the city’s growing appetite for refined luxury. Rohit Chugani, managing director of Ramesh Watch Company, along with Hiren Morbia, founder of Sanskruti Time Group, and its general manager, Ashwini Auti, introduced the collection to the audience.
Speaking to CE, Rohit Chugani, said that this was not about waiting for the perfect market moment. Instead, it was about waiting for the right people behind the brand. He began, “I was waiting for the right founder to get the right brand, and when they got it in 2024, it was so exciting that nobody could wait to launch the brand.”
Meanwhile, for Aswini Auti, the word that defines Britime is simple: “Perfection,” she said without hesitation.
As Rohit walked us through the collection, his enthusiasm was unmistakable. He explained that Britime is currently “a 100% men’s brand” and added that a women’s line is on the way. What truly defines the watches, he said, is what lies within. “It’s a fully automatic movement watch. The movement is the machine of the watch, and in the horology industry, it is called the movement, so it is not battery-operated at all. It comes with a butterfly lock, 316 stainless steel, and sapphire crystal glass, which means the glass will not get scratched except by a diamond. All these qualities are priced between `18,000 and ` 50,000, which is why the brand is being accepted very fast by Indian consumers, as it offers very high value,” he explained, adding, “The speed at which the brand has grown in the last year is phenomenal. I have been selling watches for the last 25 years. My company is 78 years old. I have not seen any brand move at this kind of speed.”
Aswini further spoke about the design philosophy with clarity. “So this is Aventus, which we have launched today with Ramesh Watch Company, and this is a double-barrelled watch with sapphire crystal glass. We have tried using sapphire for both the front and the back glass, and it is again a multifunction watch,” she shared. Further, she noted, “When I design a watch, the dial design is very important, and of course, the movement has to be right, because nowadays customers are looking more for skeleton watches. Therefore, we work towards those points, we do the R&D and research the market to understand the customer profile and what they want exactly, and that is how we design the watches and even decide the colours. Since our buyers are usually between 30 and 55, they prefer settled shades over overly trendy colours. So while it is not for Gen Z, it is mainly for this age group.” She adds, “But of course, we will be launching something for Gen Z soon, and along with that, we will also be introducing female models. In fact, we are planning to come up with one or two models this month. So many women do not have options when it comes to automatic watches, so we want to give them that choice as well, because why should men have all the fun?”
Beyond the mechanics, Rohit is clear about the role of physical stores. “Experience. Today, everybody wants a great experience. We give you a great experience, and we educate you before you buy. That is how I understand more about the product I am wearing, because only a picture will not make me understand the details or what I am investing in,” he concluded.