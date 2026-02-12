Inside Britime London’s Hyderabad debut

Aswini further spoke about the design philosophy with clarity. “So this is Aventus, which we have launched today with Ramesh Watch Company, and this is a double-barrelled watch with sapphire crystal glass. We have tried using sapphire for both the front and the back glass, and it is again a multifunction watch,” she shared. Further, she noted, “When I design a watch, the dial design is very important, and of course, the movement has to be right, because nowadays customers are looking more for skeleton watches. Therefore, we work towards those points, we do the R&D and research the market to understand the customer profile and what they want exactly, and that is how we design the watches and even decide the colours. Since our buyers are usually between 30 and 55, they prefer settled shades over overly trendy colours. So while it is not for Gen Z, it is mainly for this age group.” She adds, “But of course, we will be launching something for Gen Z soon, and along with that, we will also be introducing female models. In fact, we are planning to come up with one or two models this month. So many women do not have options when it comes to automatic watches, so we want to give them that choice as well, because why should men have all the fun?”

Beyond the mechanics, Rohit is clear about the role of physical stores. “Experience. Today, everybody wants a great experience. We give you a great experience, and we educate you before you buy. That is how I understand more about the product I am wearing, because only a picture will not make me understand the details or what I am investing in,” he concluded.