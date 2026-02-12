Singapore-bound flight returns to Hyderabad after technical snag post take-off

HYDERABAD: A major mishap was averted on Wednesday night after a Singapore-bound flight developed a technical snag shortly after take-off and was forced to return to Hyderabad as a precautionary measure.

According to officials, Singapore Airlines flight SQ523 departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 11.30 pm. About 15 minutes after becoming airborne, the pilots detected a technical issue and decided to return to the airport in the interest of safety.

Following established safety protocols, the aircraft made an emergency landing at RGIA. Around 260 passengers were on board and all were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Officials said a detailed inspection of the aircraft was subsequently taken up to ascertain the exact cause of the technical problem.