Tangedu: Crochet with a cause

Stitched into every crochet flower and handcrafted piece at Tangedu is a story of friendship, forgotten passions and second chances. What began as playful childhood competition between two creative friends has today grown into a woman-led venture that celebrates the idea of holding on: to art, to ambition, and to oneself — even as life grows busier.
For Susmitha Gandela, co-founder of the brand, the roots go back to school days. “We were always competing — whether it was drawing, making gifts or doing something creative. Either she would come first or I would,” she begins with a laugh, adding, “We always promised ourselves that once we became independent and had the freedom, we would definitely start something creative together.”
Life, however, followed a familiar path. Both friends entered the corporate world — Susmitha as a dietician and her partner, Mohana Kotoju working in IT. Yet, the creative itch never faded. “Once we finished our studies and settled into our jobs, we felt this was the right time to start,” she says. What began as a hobby slowly found direction.
With no formal training, the duo taught themselves crochet through YouTube. “We didn’t take any classes. We learnt everything together,” Susmitha states. Their first real break came through support from the Telangana government’s self-help group initiative, which helped them secure a pre-occupancy space near Shilpakala Vedika. “That was our first attempt,” she recalls. Soon after, they launched their Instagram page, and orders began trickling in.
At the heart of Tangedu lies a deeply personal philosophy, especially for women navigating busy lives. “Once we enter professional life, relationships or marriage, we slowly forget the things we loved doing as children. But we should never forget our passion. It helps balance professional stress,” she notes.
Balancing a 9-to-5 job with handmade production is demanding, but the founders plan their days meticulously. “If one of us has four hours, she takes the bigger products. If the other has only two hours, she does the smaller ones,” she recounts. While some products take just 15 to 20 minutes, larger pieces and customised orders can take weeks.
Their recent experience at Numaish has been especially encouraging. She continues, “People from different states came and appreciated us. Parents told us this is what their mothers and grandmothers used to do. Young people said this generation should never leave their passion or profession.”
Quality, she believes, sets Tangedu apart. She highlights, “We use high-quality yarn so the product lasts for years, not months. The stitches are neat, the finish is clean, and that’s why customers keep coming back.”
Looking ahead, the founders are clear about their purpose. “We want to train women—especially homemakers or those looking for part-time work, and help them become financially independent. Our aim is to build a strong woman entrepreneurship space,” she concludes.