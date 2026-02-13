GHMC allocates Rs 500 crore each to Cyberabad, Malkajgiri civic bodies

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will allocate `500 crore each to the newly formed Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations to support day-to-day administration and development works.

The decision was approved at the first standing committee meeting following the GHMC reorganisation, chaired by Jayesh Ranjan, the special officer for the three municipal corporations at the GHMC head office.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and senior officials attended the meeting.

Following the trifurcation, a task force under the Centre for Good Governance has been constituted to allocate assets, liabilities and manpower among the three corporations. The task force will study existing agreements and submit recommendations within 10 days, Ranjan, who is also Municipal Administration and Urban Development department special chief secretary, said.

He said administrative efficiency could yield visible results in a short period and that six months would be sufficient to see improvements in urban governance. Officials were asked to treat the next six months as a key working season and prioritise completion of SRDP, SNDP and H-City projects, along with ensuring pothole-free roads and adequate street lighting.

Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s focus on governance in the Core Urban Region (CURE), Ranjan said officials should leverage government support and work under the leadership of Karnan to deliver outcomes at the grassroots.

Earlier, Karnan reviewed sanitation, waste management, dumping yard alternatives, infrastructure and road safety. To boost sanitation, competitions will be held among the three corporations, with certificates and incentives for officials, NGOs and individuals.