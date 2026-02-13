HYDRAA reclaims Rs 2,200 crore land near Hitex.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday conducted a demolition drive near Hitex Exhibition Centre, Madhapur, clearing hundreds of temporary sheds and over 30 shops from government land estimated to be worth Rs 2,200 crore.

The operation at Khanamet village in Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy reclaimed 11 acres, covering portions of Mondi Kunta and adjoining government land. Residents had earlier raised complaints through HYDRAA Prajavani about large-scale encroachments in Survey No 53 (Mondi Kunta) and Survey No 55.

Acting on the directions of HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath, officials, along with Revenue and GHMC authorities, carried out a detailed field inspection and confirmed the violations. It was found that a temple boundary within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits had allegedly been used as a reference point for illegal constructions. Mechanic sheds, iron and steel shops and other commercial structures were operating at the site, reportedly generating lakhs in monthly rent.

A joint enquiry held on January 31 examined land records and satellite imagery from the National Remote Sensing Centre, further substantiating the encroachments. After granting time for compliance, HYDRAA proceeded with the demolition under heavy security, clearing the structures and erecting fencing to protect the lake.

Residents welcomed the move and urged authorities to develop parks on the reclaimed land and undertake beautification of the lake.