Telangana Human Rights Commission intervenes in forced abortion case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) intervened in an alleged case of forced abortion involving a woman from Jeedimetla who had married against her family’s wishes and was allegedly compelled to terminate her four-month pregnancy.

The commission received a complaint from her husband Mahesh, who stated that he and his wife Bhagya married in January this year against the will of her family.

After the marriage, the couple were allegedly harassed by the woman’s family. Upon learning about the pregnancy, they allegedly forced her to terminate it. Mahesh further stated in his complaint that, distressed by the harassment, his wife attempted suicide. He also alleged that despite approaching the police, no FIR was registered.

Following the complaint, the commission directed the SP, Nagarkurnool, to monitor the case and submit a report by February 26.