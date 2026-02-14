Bombay Centrral’s pav-powered comeback

At the heart of the menu is the Ulta Vada Pav — crisp potato fritters made with spiced mashed potatoes, green chillies, garlic and mustard seeds, flipped and assembled in a way that keeps the pav buttery and soft. “We are the only people in the city doing Ulta Vada Pav,” Rishab shares, and it shows in the steady stream of repeat orders. The classic Vada Pav follows close behind, its flavour coming from a punchy garlic chutney, sweet tamarind and perfectly fried vadas; both the Vada Pav and the Ulta Vada Pav are also prepared in Jain style, and they draw customers from across the city, who travel specifically to enjoy these Jain-friendly dishes.