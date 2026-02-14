Celebrating love this Valentine's

Valentine’s Day arrives every year with its predictable rush of roses, dinner reservations and heart-shaped everything. But what does the day really look like once you have been married for years now, when love has moved beyond first dates and late-night phone calls into shared responsibilities and sleepy goodnights? This year, CE speaks to couples who have grown together over time to see how they mark February 14 now, and whether romance, after all these years, feels any different.
BEYOND VALENTINE’S DAY
Ever since I got married, Valentine’s Day has felt different. Back when Pallavi and I were dating, I would go out of my way to buy chocolates, and plan surprises. But marriage changes things in subtle ways. Just two days ago, Pallavi walked up to me and handed me a rose. I looked at her, confused, and asked, ‘Why are you giving me this?’ She laughed and reminded me it was Rose Day. She said, ‘A few years ago, you used to send me roses. Now that we’re married and living together, you’ve forgotten.’ The truth is, we share such a happy, healthy relationship that we don’t really need special days to feel close or connected. That said, once I realise it’s Valentine’s Day, I know I want to mark it in our own way. For the last two or three years, we’ve made it a point to step out for a date and enjoy a quiet, romantic dinner together. I have not given her anything for a long time, so I plan to do that now. I want to be there for her all the time, not just on Valentine’s Day. I think the arrival of our baby Dheera is two years now — we three are like a gang now. She is the one who craves my time and that is what matters between any couple; giving time and being there with them all through in their good and bad. Love for me is waking up and being thankful that there is this person in my life. Whenever I look at them, I feel that I did well in life. It is said that the person you are in love with can either make or break you. I think true love will make you a better person. I think people who are reading this should stay away from toxic love or any kind of love which is making you feel low or depressed, that is not love.
Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma
CHOOSING PRESENCE OVER PRESENTS
We keep it simple and personal. It’s less about grand gestures and more about carving out time to be present with each other — good food, good conversation and no distractions. The day we mark the day has changed, in a sweet way. Earlier it might have been more about the occasion itself, but now it’s more about slowing down and appreciating the everyday partnership we’ve built. We try to do at least one thing that feels new — whether it’s cooking something together, discovering a new place, or even just creating a little ritual that’s ours for the day. Definitely quality time. In our lives, time is the most valuable thing we can give each other, so being fully present matters more than anything flashy.
Shalmali Kholgade and Farhan Shaikh
IN EASE OF BEING TOGETHER
After many years of marriage, our relationship has evolved into something quieter, deeper, and far more comforting. We don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day with elaborate plans or grand gestures anymore and that, in many ways, is the celebration. For us, love now lives in the ease of being together, in shared silences, familiar routines, and choosing each other every day without performance or pressure. Valentine’s Day is usually simple: a favourite meal cooked at home, a film we both enjoy, and uninterrupted time together. No reservations, crowds or expectations... just presence. In a world that constantly asks us to be switched on, this day becomes an intentional pause. It’s about slowing down, laughing at old memories, talking about everything and nothing, and enjoying the comfort of a relationship that doesn’t need to prove itself. As entrepreneurs, our lives are often demanding, but love, we’ve learned, doesn’t need embellishment. It needs care, attention, and space to breathe. We choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day not for the world, but for ourselves by honouring how far we’ve come and how naturally love fits into our everyday life now.
Pranavi Chekuri and Teja Chekuri
LOVE, 14 YEARS LATER
It’s been 14 years, so Valentine’s Day has also evolved with our love and undeniably our age! We are not very particular about any certain ritual. All we do is to spend time with each other, do things that we like and enjoy. We let the day flow. And when it comes to expressing love, it happens in many ways: from writing letters to each other, leaving small hand-written notes, exploring the world together, taking care of each other, to remembering and of course respecting each other’s wishes.
Richa Sharma and Priyadarshi Pulikonda
IN THE LITTLE MOMENTS
Valentine’s Day is special because our wedding anniversary is on February 15. It’s a time to reminisce about our wedding memories. This year, since it’s also Shivratri, we’re doing a small puja. Every year we try to do something different. Marriage and having a child changes everything. Now, even simple moments — like chatting after our child sleeps — feels special. Just being together, laughing and listening to each other matters the most. We always try to do something different. Last year I was at the Kumbh, another year we travelled. Sometimes it’s just spending quiet time together. I’ve found an amazing friend in Nihaar, and that makes everything special. Small gestures and quality time mean everything to us. Even a 10-minute coffee together feels special. Sometimes we skip the gym just to have breakfast together; it’s about making time, however small.
Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya