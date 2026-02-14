Celebrating love this Valentine's

BEYOND VALENTINE’S DAY

Ever since I got married, Valentine’s Day has felt different. Back when Pallavi and I were dating, I would go out of my way to buy chocolates, and plan surprises. But marriage changes things in subtle ways. Just two days ago, Pallavi walked up to me and handed me a rose. I looked at her, confused, and asked, ‘Why are you giving me this?’ She laughed and reminded me it was Rose Day. She said, ‘A few years ago, you used to send me roses. Now that we’re married and living together, you’ve forgotten.’ The truth is, we share such a happy, healthy relationship that we don’t really need special days to feel close or connected. That said, once I realise it’s Valentine’s Day, I know I want to mark it in our own way. For the last two or three years, we’ve made it a point to step out for a date and enjoy a quiet, romantic dinner together. I have not given her anything for a long time, so I plan to do that now. I want to be there for her all the time, not just on Valentine’s Day. I think the arrival of our baby Dheera is two years now — we three are like a gang now. She is the one who craves my time and that is what matters between any couple; giving time and being there with them all through in their good and bad. Love for me is waking up and being thankful that there is this person in my life. Whenever I look at them, I feel that I did well in life. It is said that the person you are in love with can either make or break you. I think true love will make you a better person. I think people who are reading this should stay away from toxic love or any kind of love which is making you feel low or depressed, that is not love.

Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma