Love, grills and crafted cocktails at Mazzo

Among the highlights was the Puff-zzah topped with wild mushrooms, followed by the Signature Roast Chicken served alongside another cocktail pairing. However, the star of the evening was undoubtedly the Mutton Ribs — rich, flavourful, and expertly grilled. The experience concluded on a sweet note with a dark chocolate dessert complemented by strawberry and almond crumble.

For those seeking a memorable and romantic dining experience, this limited-time pop-up offers an indulgent evening of thoughtfully prepared grills and inventive cocktails.