Love, grills and crafted cocktails at Mazzo

A breezy evening, an inviting ambience, and a menu built around grills and cocktails — that’s the experience currently on offer at Mazzo, located at Marriott Executive Apartments. GOAT Mode: On, available until February 14, is a delightful culinary pop-up curated by celebrity chef Gaurav Sircar, making it an ideal choice for a Valentine’s Day date night.
The specially crafted menu reflects the chef’s passion for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian grills. Known for his expertise in Bengali cuisine, Chef Gaurav has always embraced experimentation. “GOAT is nothing but mutton. When I was young, I always craved mutton, and that inspired me to experiment with grills. For me, food is everything — the moment it reaches your plate, it should be enjoyed. I love creating recipes with mutton, which is why it features prominently in this pop-up,” he shares.
While he has previously focused on Bengali cuisine, even presenting elaborate nine-course meals across hotels, this concept marks a new direction. “I wanted to try something different, which is why I explored grills. This concept pairs spice-marinated grills with cocktails. The dishes are marinated for hours, slow-cooked over charcoal, and served with care,” he explains.
The chef also hopes to continue hosting such experiences. He adds, “This is a new creative direction for me. I want to keep experimenting, and my future pop-ups will follow similar innovative concepts.”
The meal began with a refreshing Roasted Beetroot Salad served with whipped feta, orange, and almonds. Small plates included Harissa Roasted Potatoes and Grilled Cheese Chilli, best enjoyed hot. The Grilled Chicken Wings and Grilled Prawns stood out, paired with the Mirror of the Sky cocktail.
Among the highlights was the Puff-zzah topped with wild mushrooms, followed by the Signature Roast Chicken served alongside another cocktail pairing. However, the star of the evening was undoubtedly the Mutton Ribs — rich, flavourful, and expertly grilled. The experience concluded on a sweet note with a dark chocolate dessert complemented by strawberry and almond crumble.
For those seeking a memorable and romantic dining experience, this limited-time pop-up offers an indulgent evening of thoughtfully prepared grills and inventive cocktails.