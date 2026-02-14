Love language pass or fail!

Everyone wants to be loved. But nobody knows how to love.

My understanding of love came from Bollywood. Which basically meant doing crazy things. Running in the rain. Fighting someone. Writing letters with red ink and claiming it blood. Basically doing tricks like a monkey in a circus.

Then a song came into my life: ‘What is love? Baby don’t hurt me.’

I thought maybe that’s it. Love means just don’t beat the woman. Of course I was way off, but if you look at the data of many marriages in India, just not being terrible makes you shine like a piece of mirror in a dustbin. Doesn’t mean you’re fine. It just means others are worse.

Then another song came into my life. John Mayer.

He said love is a verb. It’s not a thing.

Verb? Noun? By the time I went back to school and learnt the difference between noun and verb, the girl graduated and left.

Recently I saw a post shared by the girl I was supposed to love.

There are five love languages. Apparently simpler than C++, Java, Kannada or Marathi. Still, clearly we have failed. You me and million of other folks on planet earth.

First one: Words of affirmation

Encouragement. Compliments. ‘I’m proud of you.’ ‘I love you.’

This comes very easy in the first few months. You’re throwing compliments like a farmer in harvest season throwing seeds.

But five years of affirmation? Very difficult.

Saying ‘I love you’ feels like the words are climbing Mount Everest. They need oxygen and support.

Also you can’t stick to the same compliments. You can’t keep saying ‘wow you’re so cute’ for two years and then be like wow I’m such a good lover.