Manasa Varanasi finding her frame

After stepping onto the global stage as India’s representative at Miss World 2021, Manasa Varanasi turned her focus to cinema with Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. Now, with her second film Couple Friendly gearing up for a Valentine’s Day release alongside Santosh Soban, she is embracing the next phase of her journey in the film industry.
“I wasn’t nervous at first, but as the release date got closer, the butterflies slowly kicked in. I’m very excited about this film,” says Manasa. Following her debut two years ago, the gap before her second release was not entirely by choice. “This is a very unpredictable industry. Timelines are not in my hands. Acting is the only thing I can control. I choose roles I like, but filmmakers also need to see me in those roles. So the gap just happened unexpectedly,” she explains.
Speaking about Couple Friendly, Manasa says she plays Mithra, a lively young woman navigating a new phase of life. “She’s a fun-loving, simple middle-class girl who has just graduated and moved to Chennai for a job. She’s talkative, energetic, always trying new ideas, and if she wants to do something, she does it immediately — that’s Mithra,” she says, adding that the production house UV Creations approached her and conducted auditions for the role.
The film’s director, Ashwin Chandrasekhar, originally wrote the script in Tamil. “It was literally translated into Telugu, and initially I felt it was a very basic story. But after meeting the director and the cinematographer, I understood the passion behind the project. As a budding actor, that really inspired me. We also improvised many dialogues in Telugu since the director is more comfortable with Tamil,” she says.
According to Manasa, the film moves away from the conventional love-story template. “Usually, a boy and girl meet and fall in love, but this film takes a different route. Shiva and Mithra come from completely different worlds, have different goals, and arrive in Chennai from different towns. Even their meeting is unusual. I’ve never experienced live-in relationships in real life, but the film explores the idea in a fresh way. Today’s youth are very practical and think carefully before making decisions,” she notes.
Talking about her co-star Santosh Soban, she describes him as passionate and dedicated. “I really hope this film brings success to both of us. Santosh is a wonderful co-star, and we even attended workshops together. When your co-actor performs with such commitment, it automatically motivates you. He’s also great fun on set. The film has many entertaining moments, and Mithra’s character will definitely make audiences laugh,” she adds.
Elaborating on her role, Manasa says Mithra’s sense of humour is quite different from her own personality. “She has a unique comic timing that will definitely bring a smile to your face,” she says.
The film’s title also sparked controversy, with the Censor Board granting it an adult certificate. Reacting to this, Manasa says, “I honestly don’t understand why the title Couple Friendly was objected to. The phrase can have multiple meanings. Taken positively, it simply suggests a couple who share a friendly bond. There are many couples in the film, and apart from youth-oriented elements, the story also has aspects families can relate to.”
Addressing the perception that beauty pageant winners often enter films, Manasa clarifies that the transition is not universal. “Not everyone who wins a beauty pageant chooses cinema — many pursue different professions. But pageant preparation makes us very comfortable in front of the camera, which naturally draws some of us towards films,” she says, adding that several contestants go on to become doctors, entrepreneurs and professionals in other fields.
She also shares a lesser-known aspect of winning pageant title. “I didn’t receive a single rupee as prize money after winning. The cheque shown during the event is actually deposited and used for training and preparations. Winners are provided facilities like gym training, dance classes, grooming and styling for a year,” she reveals. She recalls receiving film offers during her pageant preparations, though she did not fully understand their significance at the time.
Her interest in cinema grew stronger after her return from Miss World. “I started attending auditions and listening to scripts. When I told my family about my decision, they were worried. In middle-class families, there’s always fear about sending a daughter into an unfamiliar industry. My parents had the same concerns,” she says.
Initially, her family struggled to accept her decision. “They were scared because they didn’t know anyone in the industry and didn’t understand how things worked. It’s a natural concern for any middle-class family,” she explains.
Speaking about the intimate scenes in the film, Manasa says she was informed about them during the narration itself. “Initially, I was hesitant. But the director, DOP, Santosh and the entire team were extremely professional. They made me feel comfortable and ensured the scenes were not vulgar. We also did workshops, which helped a lot. The romantic scenes have been shot very poetically,” she says.
Her family’s reaction to the teaser and trailer was initially mixed. “They were uncomfortable and questioned my choices. They were upset at first. But my relatives and extended family supported me and spoke to my parents. Slowly, they began to understand and support my decision,” she shares.
Reflecting on why fewer Telugu girls enter films, Manasa says her own journey was challenging. “I know how much I had to fight to choose cinema as my career. I wanted to be an actor and tell stories. I’m grateful that my parents eventually accepted my decision. Achieving financial independence also gave them confidence,” she says.