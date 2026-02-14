Manasa Varanasi finding her frame

After stepping onto the global stage as India’s representative at Miss World 2021, Manasa Varanasi turned her focus to cinema with Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. Now, with her second film Couple Friendly gearing up for a Valentine’s Day release alongside Santosh Soban, she is embracing the next phase of her journey in the film industry.

“I wasn’t nervous at first, but as the release date got closer, the butterflies slowly kicked in. I’m very excited about this film,” says Manasa. Following her debut two years ago, the gap before her second release was not entirely by choice. “This is a very unpredictable industry. Timelines are not in my hands. Acting is the only thing I can control. I choose roles I like, but filmmakers also need to see me in those roles. So the gap just happened unexpectedly,” she explains.

Speaking about Couple Friendly, Manasa says she plays Mithra, a lively young woman navigating a new phase of life. “She’s a fun-loving, simple middle-class girl who has just graduated and moved to Chennai for a job. She’s talkative, energetic, always trying new ideas, and if she wants to do something, she does it immediately — that’s Mithra,” she says, adding that the production house UV Creations approached her and conducted auditions for the role.

The film’s director, Ashwin Chandrasekhar, originally wrote the script in Tamil. “It was literally translated into Telugu, and initially I felt it was a very basic story. But after meeting the director and the cinematographer, I understood the passion behind the project. As a budding actor, that really inspired me. We also improvised many dialogues in Telugu since the director is more comfortable with Tamil,” she says.