Rising unauthorised schools worry parents in Hyderabad

Functioning without NOCs

Some parents and TRSMA members alleged that these institutions are extensively advertising through hoardings and social media, attracting parents with claims about academic results, infrastructure, fee structures, and special benefits. They further claimed that certain institutions are functioning without securing NOCs from the GHMC, Fire and Traffic departments.

S Madhusudhan, president of TRSMA, alleged that in the name of IIT, JEE and NEET coaching, some unauthorised institutions have eliminated language subjects from their curriculum and are offering IIT/NEET foundation programmes at the school level, deviating from the syllabus prescribed by the state board and CBSE.

“Impressed by their attractive advertisements, we admit our children. Later, we come to know that the institution does not have proper recognition. Since the Education department rarely takes action, it would be better to have a public portal where we can easily verify whether a school has valid recognition and NOCs,” said Srinivas, a parent from Kukatpally.

Echoing similar concerns, Nayeem Pasha, whose son studies in Class VIII, said foundation programmes at an early age are causing unnecessary stress. “Schools should focus on the prescribed syllabus and the overall development of children,” he said.

The association and parents also called upon the Education department to conduct awareness campaigns on lawful admission norms.