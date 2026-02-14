Sesha Sindhu Rao: There’s always extra scrutiny when a woman is in charge

Excerpts

You led a masterclass on making your first film. Looking back, what stands out most?

It’s been ten years since I decided to make my first film. I began by writing the story and developing the screenplay, but I knew something wasn’t working. That’s when I found my tribe. I met a writer, became friends with her and gradually brought her into my story. Together, we cracked the screenplay. I then approached producers, but everyone wanted to see a sample because short films were trending. So, I made a pitch video. I gathered friends, raised funds and used my contacts across social media to shoot it. That helped me land my first film. I registered the script in 2016, and the film released in January 2020 — it took nearly five years. Everything I spoke about in the masterclass comes from personal experience, and I still follow the same process.

For my next project, I’m again creating a pitch video, this time using AI to make a three-minute presentation for a large-scale story so producers can clearly visualise it.