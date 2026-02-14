Soulful Kashmiri flavours at Fairfield

Tell us about the food at Soul on a Plate.

We’ve added a fun twist to pani puri. Since we are known for apples, I created an apple pani puri version — it’s tangy, spicy, and sweet all at once. We also have kaladi, our local mountain cheese, which Jammu is famous for. We serve a popular street snack called Kaladi Kulcha, which is our take on a kaladi slider. From the traditional Wazwan cuisine, we have Tabak Maaz — mutton ribs slow-cooked in spices and then fried in ghee, served with pyaaz ki chutney and mooli ki chutney. We also offer tujji, which means barbecue in Kashmiri. At Dal Lake, you often find barbecue stations serving mutton, chicken, fish, and mushrooms, and we’ve recreated that experience here. We are also serving khaleji, which is mutton liver marinated in Kashmiri spices, along with traditional Kashmiri breads. For the main course, we have mutton meatballs and Kashmiri Rogan Josh in the Kashmiri Pandit style, prepared with curd, mustard oil, and Kashmiri red chilli. Guests can also enjoy our signature red chilli gravy and curd-based gravy. For desserts, we offer walnut halwa, rabdi, and kubani. Kashmir is also known for its greens. We’ve used spinach paired with fried egg, along with fresh fish cooked with vegetables such as radish and lotus stem. We serve paneer flavoured with turmeric, along with dum aloo. Our rajma is sourced from Jammu, and we use premium mushrooms that are expensive yet highly flavourful. Some ingredients, including mint powder, are sourced directly from Kashmir. The Kashmiri red chilli enhances both the colour and depth of the gravy.