Doctor loses Rs 1.09 crore to matrimonial fraud in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 49-year-old government doctor from Begumpet was duped of `1.09 crore in a matrimonial fraud after befriending a man on a matrimonial platform who falsely claimed he had been detained at an airport in New Delhi.

Trusting his claims, she transferred money for his alleged release, only to later realise she had been cheated.

According to her complaint, she created a profile on Shaadi.com on November 11, 2025.

On November 14, a man identifying himself as William Sangma Aman contacted her on WhatsApp, expressed interest in marriage and used a UK country code number. He shared photographs of himself with his daughter and an international driving licence.

When asked for passport and visa copies, he said he would show them upon arriving in India.

On November 26, a woman posing as an airport official informed her that he had been detained at Delhi Airport for carrying GBP 1,55,000 pounds and arrested in a money laundering case. Believing the story, she transferred money towards various charges.

Later, others posing as lawyers sought additional payments. Despite repeated transfers until February, no refund was received.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on to trace the accused.