Kalyani Chalukya inscriptions found near Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two stone inscriptions dating back to the Kalyani Chalukya era have been discovered at Yenikepalli village in Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy district.

According to Archaeological Survey of India Director (Epigraphy) K Muniratnam Reddy, the inscriptions belong to the 11th–12th century CE. Engraved in Kannada script and language, they are attributed to Someshwara of the Kalyani Chalukyas.

Preliminary examination suggests the records refer to the construction of a Jaina Basadi (a place of worship for Jains) and the grant of land for its maintenance, offering valuable insight into the religious and cultural landscape of the period.

The inscriptions are carved on pillars that are now partially concealed by later walls. “Epigraphy experts have copied the accessible portions. Documenting the remaining text would require removing parts of the wall, which could risk damage to the structure and its archaeological context,” Muniratnam said.

Experts are expected to evaluate safe methods to record the concealed sections while preserving the integrity of the heritage site.