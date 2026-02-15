Retired employee feeds hundreds daily at Telangana's Karimnagar Hospital

KARIMNAGAR: Hunger does not retire, and neither does Kota Dayanand. For nine years, the former government employee has dedicated his post-retirement life to ensuring that no one goes hungry at the Government General Hospital in Karimnagar.

What began as a modest attempt to feed a few needy persons has grown into a structured daily service, providing meals to 300 to 500 people — largely patients and their attendants — every single day.

Operating under the banner of Varasiddi Vinayaka Seva Samithi, Dayanand, joined over time by other retired employees, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, including tiffin, free of cost.

Recognising the humanitarian effort, hospital authorities allotted space for the programme, enabling organisers to erect a shed and streamline operations. Donors have since extended support through funds and essential provisions, helping sustain the expanding service.

For beneficiaries, the initiative offers both nourishment and relief. Narsaiah, a regular recipient, says the timely meals ease his daily struggle. Praveen, whose father is undergoing treatment, says financial constraints left him unable to afford hotel food priced at `150 per plate. The free meals, he adds, allow them to eat without worry.

Residents, too, have joined the effort, sponsoring meals on birthdays and wedding anniversaries. “We want to see happiness and confidence on the faces of hungry people. That is our goal. We will continue this service until our last breath,” says Dayanand, founder and main organiser of the programme.