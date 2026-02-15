Telangana edu dept to conduct training sessions on drug abuse prevention

HYDERABAD: With two spells of the state-level Prahari Club training sessions on drug abuse prevention completed, the Department of School Education, under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha, will conduct the third and final spell on February 17 and 18.

The residential training, organised in collaboration with the EAGLE Force, has covered 22 districts so far. The upcoming spell will include the remaining 11 districts, completing the statewide outreach.

Each spell hosts 110 participants, with 10 representatives from every district. The delegation comprises one CMO and three identified schools per district. From each selected school, two Prahari Club student members and one in-charge teacher take part.

Officers from Eagle Force will lead expert sessions on the dangers of drug abuse, preventive vigilance and legal consequences. A senior psychologist from Tele-MANAS will address adolescent mental health, emotional resilience and peer pressure. The programme also features leadership workshops, poster-making, nukkad natak, RJ-style radio presentations, puppet shows and campfire reflections to encourage peer-led advocacy.

Officials said the initiative reinforces Prahari Clubs as student-led safety platforms and advances the goal of a drug-free Telangana across schools.