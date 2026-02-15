Two held in Hyderabad for dragging man by vehicle after road rage incident

HYDERABAD: Kushaiguda police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly dragging a 45-year-old man for several metres after he tried to stop their vehicle following a collision.

The victim was identified as M Sathish, a private employee. The arrested persons were Uppari Mahesh (23) and Anagandula Tarun (22).

According to police, the incident occurred around 8 pm on February 9. P Chinnaiah, along with his colleagues Vijay Kumar and Sathish, was travelling in an MG Windsor car from Mallapur to Rampally. Near Mallapur X Road, a Bolero moving in the same direction was allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit their car from behind and sped away. Two persons were reportedly in the Bolero.

The trio followed the vehicle up to the NTR statue signal at HB Colony. When Sathish attempted to stop the Bolero by standing in front of it, the driver did not halt and instead hit him and continued driving.

Sathish sustained bleeding injuries to his back and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police said further investigation is under way.