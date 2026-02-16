20 youths cheated of Rs 4 crore in Hyderabad; eight booked

HYDERABAD: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad police has registered a case against eight persons for allegedly collecting Rs 4 crore from more than 20 unemployed youths on the pretext of providing jobs in a non-existent company named Capsilon.

The case was initially registered at the KPHB police station and later transferred to the EOW for further investigation.

The complaint was lodged by a 23-year-old, Kethireddy Dhanish, a resident of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that one of the accused, Vijayadurga Kalluri, collected between `1.5 lakh and `2 lakh each from 24 persons, promising them jobs in a private firm.

After collecting the money, she neither provided jobs nor returned the amounts. Initially, she issued a written assurance on bond paper promising a full refund if any candidate was dissatisfied with the company or the job.

The complainant said that when their phone calls and messages went unanswered, the job aspirants managed to trace Vijayadurga and confronted her about the refund. They were allegedly threatened by her associates — Chandu, Amarnath, Siddhartha, Keerthi, Sandhya, Venkat, Nanda Krishna and Latha.

When questioned about the genuineness of Capsilon, she allegedly told them that the company had closed and its website had been deleted.