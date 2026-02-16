Duo held with 10 kg ganja in Hyderabad; one absconding

HYDERABAD: Afzalgunj police on Sunday arrested two interstate ganja smugglers and seized 10 kg of contraband from their possession. The accused have been identified as Ashish Shikdhar (60) and Bhima Jali (34). Another accused, Mouni (40), remains at large. All three are natives of Odisha, police said.

Police said that Mouni informed the duo that he wanted to supply a bulk quantity of ganja to Hyderabad and required “transporters”. He told them that he was willing to pay Rs 2,000 for smuggling per kilogram. Considering this as an opportunity to earn quick money, Ashish and Bhima agreed to engage in smuggling at the offered rates.

On February 13, Mouni handed over 10 kg of ganja and Rs 5,000 cash to the duo and told them to deliver it at the MGBS gate in Hyderabad. When the duo reached MGBS gate on February 13, the receiver became unresponsive, forcing them to wait another night.

Police said they took shelter for the night on footpaths. On February 14, noticing suspicious movement, police apprehended them red-handed.