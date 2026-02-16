Encroachments return to Hyderabad footpaths as enforcement drives lose steam

Urban experts point out that most anti-encroachment drives lose momentum after a few weeks. Once special teams are withdrawn, routine enforcement weakens, allowing violatiors to return. The lack of coordination between departments and the absence of a long-term plan have resulted in a cycle of temporary relief followed by gradual relapse, they said.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police official said regulation of vending must follow guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. “Street vending committees have to identify proper places where vendors can be relocated and ensure that they remain there.

Otherwise, whenever we remove them, they return as soon as enforcement teams leave. This has been happening repeatedly. One such example is the Sindhi Colony–Paradise Jn stretch, where several new shops have come up again, causing heavy traffic congestion. I am a regular commuter on that route and see this problem daily.

The long-term solution lies in identifying suitable locations where all vendors can be accommodated. Vending zones must be clearly prescribed and implemented properly. This is essential for hawkers. At the same time, permanent shops that illegally extend onto footpaths must be removed strictly. There is no way such encroachments can be allowed. Town Vending Committees will regulate street vending through Green, Yellow and Red zones to avoid obstruction and traffic disruptions,” he said,

adding, “While traffic management is being ensured, further responsibility lies with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The civic body must create hawker zones, form TVCs and issue ID cards. Without this, the problem cannot be solved permanently.”