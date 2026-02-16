Telangana HC drive to clear footpaths leaves Hyderabad street vendors anxious over livelihood

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of street vendors in Hyderabad are on tenterhooks as the recent high court order on clearing footpath encroachments has brought renewed anxiety about their future. While the directive aims to ensure safe movement for pedestrians and ease traffic congestion, many hawkers say it has also exposed the absence of a clear rehabilitation plan for those who depend on street vending for survival.

Street vendor committees have urged the government to go beyond eviction and focus on long-term solutions. Their main demands include allotment of land, creation of properly located hawking zones, formation of Town Vending Committees (TVCs), issuance of identity cards, and provision of basic facilities such as water, lighting, and waste disposal. They argue that without these measures, enforcement only shifts vendors from one place to another.

Srinivas, who runs a dosa stall, told TNIE that his livelihood would be destroyed if no alternative is provided by the government. “We are migrant labourers from Karnataka, and we would be left with nothing if our livelihood is not considered,” he said.

Fruit vendors have also questioned claims that they cause congestion. “I get hardly two or three customers a day. They buy and leave in five minutes. How can this create traffic jams?” asked Venkat, a fruit seller.

Some residents, however, support the drive. Ratna, a resident, said roadside stalls and parked vehicles were causing safety issues. “Customers block roads, and people smoke in front of houses. Women feel unsafe at night. Clearing footpaths is necessary,” she said.