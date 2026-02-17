Harshvardhan Rane: This is the most interesting curve of my career

Looking ahead, he speaks with excitement about what lies next. There’s Silaa, Force 3, a project with Ekta Kapoor and has also teamed up with Bhushan Kumar and Milap Zaveri for another project. What excites him most, he explains, is the pedigree behind these projects. “When something comes from a strong office, there’s a sense of responsibility and awareness that automatically comes with it,” he says, adding that this phase feels like, “By far the most interesting curve of my career.” Taking two franchises forward, he believes is, “More than a dream for an actor — it’s like a medal in its own right.” Being handed that trust, he says, is akin to receiving a baton to carry forward. “Being given the baton to take it ahead is a responsibility I really respect. I bow down to it, and I want to do my best to deliver,” he concludes.