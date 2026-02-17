HMDA proposes AI-based system to detect violations on PVNR Expressway

HYDERABAD: To enhance public safety and streamline enforcement on the 11.6-km PVNR Expressway connecting Mehdipatnam and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed installing an AI-based multi-violation detection system using single-camera technology.

With rising traffic volumes, authorities believe the system will improve compliance and reduce accidents. The system will detect violations such as speeding, slow movement, wrong-way driving, zigzag driving, mobile phone use, seat belt violations, reverse driving, unauthorised parking, restricted vehicles, stationary vehicles, congestion, accidents, fog, smoke, low visibility and fallen objects.

The project, estimated at Rs 7.58 crore, is expected to be completed in five months, with five years of maintenance. An agency will be appointed to design, supply, install and maintain the system. It will deploy 5MP global shutter cameras capable of covering two lanes with at least 95% Automatic Number Plate Recognition accuracy, along with PTZ cameras integrated with central servers.

Radar-based speed display units will be installed at two locations with two-way coverage. Variable Message Display systems will also be set up to provide real-time traffic alerts, accident warnings and safety advisories through the integrated ITMS platform.