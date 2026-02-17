Hyderabad cybercrime police arrest trio in Rs 17 cr crypto fraud

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested three persons in a cryptocurrency fraud involving 21,04,089 USDT, worth about Rs 17 crore.

The accused — Sushim Shripati Gaikwad (Pune), Srikanth (Hyderabad) and Lucky Choudhary (Jaipur) — allegedly siphoned funds through a fake website, Trontag.org, posing as a KYC verification platform.

Police said a 44-year-old man from Kalyan Nagar was approached by the accused, who offered to buy USDT and asked him to verify his Tron wallet through the website. After he entered his details, the entire amount was transferred without his knowledge.

Gaikwad and Srikanth allegedly posed as buyers, while Choudhary designed the fake site. Police suspect the trio targeted multiple victims. Investigation is ongoing.