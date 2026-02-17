Hyderabad's Kudi Kunta lake sparkles again after a decade of toil, sweat

HYDERABAD: The rejuvenated Kudi Kunta in Kondapur was inaugurated on Monday, marking the end of nearly 10 years of effort by residents, volunteers and government agencies to restore the once-polluted water body.

Located in the fast-growing Masjid Banda area, the lake has been transformed into a sustainable urban ecosystem through community action and scientific planning, said officials.

A major highlight of the project is a remote sewage treatment plant (STP) that now treats over 7 million litres per day (MLD) of wastewater, they added. This has stopped untreated sewage from entering the lake and increased its water storage capacity by nearly 40%.

“What started as a small initiative has today become a community movement,” said Kalpana Ramesh, founder of the Rainwater Project, at the inauguration.

The revival began in 2016 with small clean-up drives by locals and environmental volunteers. Since then, more than 46 clean-up campaigns were conducted, over 250 meetings held with officials and nearly 2,500 days of voluntary effort invested.

In 2016, about 1.2 MLD of sewage flowed into the lake daily. With rapid urban growth, this rose to over 6 MLD by 2022. Activists pushed for a permanent solution instead of diverting sewage elsewhere. After discussions with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and GHMC, a remote STP was approved. The Forest department allotted one acre for the plant, located away from the lake’s green zone.