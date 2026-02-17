Jagapathi Babu on Cinema, Companionship and Staying Grounded

The charm and aura he carries, his effortless style, and his commitment to fitness make Jagapathi Babu one of the most distinctive personalities in the Telugu film industry. Known for his graceful performances and deep love for cinema, the actor has won audiences over with some of the most memorable characters on screen. As he visits Allpets Clinic and Beyond, Banjara Hills, to unveil the facility, CE speaks to him in a one-on-one interaction about his lifestyle, love for movies, and more.
Speaking about the clinic and his association with it, the actor shares, “My association goes a long way with Dr Kushwant Singh. He has been a dear family friend and a trusted doctor too.” While touring the clinic and warmly interacting with the animals, he expressed his affection for pets. “The love they give is unconditional. I have my pets because I want them to be part of my life, especially as I grow older. They will be my companions for life,” he says with a smile.
The actor’s fitness and discipline are widely admired. When asked about how he maintains his health, he says with a laugh, “Whenever I am not fit, the doctor is there. I eat consciously, I eat everything in moderation.” Talking about what keeps him motivated, he explains, “It is movies that keep me going. The love that I receive every day from people around me makes me who I am.”
Cinema, which shaped his journey and fame, holds a special meaning for him. “Cinema is magic; it is like a fairy tale. Being part of it itself is a great privilege, it is a gift from God. When children listen to stories, they are nothing but scripts. For me, cinema is that magic coming to life,” he shares.
Sharing his perspective on success, he reflects, “Success is relative and temporary, it comes and goes. More than being wealthy, being wise is what truly matters.”
Speaking about his upcoming projects, he reveals, “I am doing a film with Ram Charan titled Peddi. Then there is Pushpa 3 and Black & White. I am also working on five other projects.”