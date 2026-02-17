Jagapathi Babu on Cinema, Companionship and Staying Grounded

Speaking about the clinic and his association with it, the actor shares, “My association goes a long way with Dr Kushwant Singh. He has been a dear family friend and a trusted doctor too.” While touring the clinic and warmly interacting with the animals, he expressed his affection for pets. “The love they give is unconditional. I have my pets because I want them to be part of my life, especially as I grow older. They will be my companions for life,” he says with a smile.

The actor’s fitness and discipline are widely admired. When asked about how he maintains his health, he says with a laugh, “Whenever I am not fit, the doctor is there. I eat consciously, I eat everything in moderation.” Talking about what keeps him motivated, he explains, “It is movies that keep me going. The love that I receive every day from people around me makes me who I am.”